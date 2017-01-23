Food Network star talks culinary with St. X students

Jan. 23; Food Network Star Chef Jet Tila, talks to a student during his visit to St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Students at St. X received a special serving in the lunch line Monday with a visit from a celebrity chef.

Food Network star Jet Tila, stopped by the school to meet and chat with the young men.

He signed autographs, took photos and gave a cooking demonstration to the culinary club.

Tila travels to schools around the country and says it’s always his goal to motivate kids to start cooking and push themselves to follow their dreams.

“If I can inspire a few kids, forget about cooking on TV but just cooking at home and understanding the impact cooking has on you and what you can do with it – you know it’ll get you through high school, you’ll be a rock star in college and then you know I met my wife through cooking. There’s a lot of things it can do for you,” Tila said.

Tila has appeared on the Food Network shows Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America and Guy’s Grocery Games.

