People are so furious 'Hocus Pocus' gets a remake, not sequel

Sonja Haller, Allthemoms.com , WHAS 11:39 AM. EDT October 05, 2017

(Allthemoms.com) -- A Disney Channel “Hocus Pocus” remake is in the works, and people are not thrilled.

The 1993 Disney movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najiimy has become a cult favorite thanks to its yearly Halloween airings on Freeform.

A sequel, fans might have embraced.

But a re-imagined TV movie without the original cast? People are having trouble remaining calm.

Deadline reported, and other film news outlets confirmed, that the movie is being written by Scarlett Lacey, who wrote “The Royals,” and will be produced by David Kirschner, producer of the original “Hocus Pocus.”

Parker has said in previous interviews that she was game for a sequel, giving people hope that one could happen.

But are they happy with a remake?

Nope.

 

This person even tweeted a petition to stop the remake.

