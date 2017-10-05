People are so furious 'Hocus Pocus' gets a remake, not sequel

(Allthemoms.com) -- A Disney Channel “Hocus Pocus” remake is in the works, and people are not thrilled.

The 1993 Disney movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najiimy has become a cult favorite thanks to its yearly Halloween airings on Freeform.

A sequel, fans might have embraced.

But a re-imagined TV movie without the original cast? People are having trouble remaining calm.

Deadline reported, and other film news outlets confirmed, that the movie is being written by Scarlett Lacey, who wrote “The Royals,” and will be produced by David Kirschner, producer of the original “Hocus Pocus.”

Parker has said in previous interviews that she was game for a sequel, giving people hope that one could happen.

But are they happy with a remake?

Nope.

What idiot thought it was a good idea to remake #HocusPocus and not a sequel pic.twitter.com/vgQsU5cwXQ — Ashley Castro (@ashcheeks03) September 28, 2017

Me reading about this trash idea to remake Hocus Pocus. pic.twitter.com/bWSUWO3oD3 — HallowEb's Birthday (@EbThen) September 28, 2017

I'm sorry? #HocusPocus is getting a remake? Why mess with perfection? @DisneyChannel, you're flying too close to the sun! pic.twitter.com/NcrRi2WCx3 — Christine🎃Boorens (@TheRealStytch) September 28, 2017

Call your Congressman! Call your Senators today!! There's still time to stop the Hocus Pocus remake. — Steve Mudflap McGrew (@stevemcgrew) September 28, 2017

How I feel about @DisneyChannel remaking #HocusPocus and not using the original cast. We said sequel not remake ok? pic.twitter.com/sZxs1B3JY3 — Sophia Betina (@SophiaBetina) September 28, 2017

A Hocus Pocus remake is happening?!Did people learn nothing from that atrocious Dirty Dancing remake? You don’t mess with perfection. 🛑 🤦🏻‍♀️🙅🏻 pic.twitter.com/PSsrfLRXcM — Melissa (@Melissa3182) September 28, 2017

Cool, ok, there is going to be a Hocus Pocus remake. So that’s Halloween ruined 😑 — Duncan (@o_shire) September 28, 2017

I'll support a #HocusPocusRemake when I can reclaim my virginity and light the black flame candle myself. — Arielle (@Knapsterr) September 28, 2017

This person even tweeted a petition to stop the remake.

Allthemoms.com