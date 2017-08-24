Not kidding: Now there's a Joker/Harley Quinn love story movie underway

Hopefully, movie fans really love their Joker movies.

Because there's a bunch of movies featuring the ultimate Batman nemesis in the Warner Bros./DC Comics production pipeline — including a Joker, Harley Quinn movie.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who wrote and directed the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, are in final negotiations to write and direct the ultimate crazy love story — featuring the villainous couple — a person familiar with the negotiations but not authorized to speak publicly about them tells USA TODAY.

Ficarra and Requa are currently directors and executive producers of the hit NBC drama This Is Us.

The new project would star Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who vamped it up as the toxic, murderous but infatuated couple in Suicide Squad.

The Joker/Harley Quinn news comes 24 hours following news of a solo Joker project in the works written, and possibly directed, by Hangover's Todd Phillips.

That Joker origin movie news was met with anger by comic-book fans who grumbled online about possible Joker overexposure.

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of the Joker/Harley Quinn movie Wednesday, said Warner Bros./DC Comics will first focus on a sequel to Suicide Squad with Leto and Robbie.

But "the criminal love story" would still be fast-tracked," according to THR, which referred to it as "an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on Benzedrine."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved