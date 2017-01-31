U2's Joshua Tree Tour to play at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium June 16th

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Recording artists The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the first time since 1982, U2 will return to the Derby City to play a huge show at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville will be the final stop on the Joshua Tree Tour which will take place on June 16.

Those who are season ticket holders to any University of Louisville sport will get first pick of the tickets ahead of anyone else.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein told WHAS11 News U2 is just the first of many big events happening at the stadium.

The last time the Grammy Award-winning band played in the city was March 3, 1982, when they opened for the J-Geils Band at Louisville Gardens.

Tickets for U2’s Joshua Tree Tour are expected to go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

(© 2017 WHAS)