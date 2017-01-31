Sturgill Simpson, Phantogram added to Forecastle lineup

Forecastle Festival (Photo: Brian Hensley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Forecastle Festival has announced additions to this year’s popular concert series.

Forecastle officials said Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson will be joining the lineup along with electro-dream pop duo Phantogram, indie art veterans Spoon and more.

This year’s event will mark 15 years for the festival.

The Forecastle Festival will take place July 14 through July 16.

For ticket information, click here or additional information on performers, click here.

(© 2017 WHAS)