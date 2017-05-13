Mother's Day: Songs to celebrate mom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – She’s our favorite girl and it’s her day!
Here are a collection of songs gather to celebrate mothers across Kentuckiana. Happy Mother’s Day!
10. The Intruders - I’ll Always Love My Mama
9. *N’SYNC – (God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You
8. Stevie Wonder – I Just Called To Say I Love You
7. LeAnn Rimes – Mother
6. Alicia Keys – Superwoman
5. Carole King – Where You Lead, I Will Follow
4. Carrie Underwood – Mama’s Song
3. The Spinners – Sadie
2. Randy Newman – You’ve Got A Friend In Me
1. 2PAC – Dear Mama
