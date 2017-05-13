Mother's Day: Songs to celebrate mom

Pink carnation flowers in zinc bucket with happy mothers day letter on wood heart (Photo: FeelPic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – She’s our favorite girl and it’s her day!

Here are a collection of songs gather to celebrate mothers across Kentuckiana. Happy Mother’s Day!

10. The Intruders - I’ll Always Love My Mama

9. *N’SYNC – (God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You

8. Stevie Wonder – I Just Called To Say I Love You

7. LeAnn Rimes – Mother





6. Alicia Keys – Superwoman

5. Carole King – Where You Lead, I Will Follow

4. Carrie Underwood – Mama’s Song

3. The Spinners – Sadie

2. Randy Newman – You’ve Got A Friend In Me

1. 2PAC – Dear Mama





© 2017 WHAS-TV