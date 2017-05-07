Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized in Nashville after stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized after having a stroke, a publicist said Saturday.
Sony Music publicist Maria Malta said nothing has changed from information posted on Lynn's website.
The website says the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted to a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Malta confirmed that Lynn is still in the hospital.
© 2017 Associated Press
