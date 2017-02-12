Ky. native Sturgill Simpson wins Grammy for Best Country Album

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sturgill Simpson's "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" is the winner of this year's Grammy Award for best country album.
Simpson, who is also nominated for album of the year, beat out fellow nominees Brandy Clark, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and Keith Urban for the honor.
Lori McKenna's "Humble and Kind," which was written by Tim McGraw, won for best country song.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs