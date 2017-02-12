Ky. native Sturgill Simpson wins Grammy for Best Country Album

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during day two of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza on September 26, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Lawrie, 2015 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sturgill Simpson's "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" is the winner of this year's Grammy Award for best country album.

Simpson, who is also nominated for album of the year, beat out fellow nominees Brandy Clark, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and Keith Urban for the honor.

Lori McKenna's "Humble and Kind," which was written by Tim McGraw, won for best country song.

