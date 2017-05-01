Janet Jackson's 'State of the World' tour to come to KFC Yum! Center Dec. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Janet Jackson is sticking to her promise in rescheduling canceled dates of her Unbreakable tour that was supposed to make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center last year.

In an announcement released 9 p.m. Monday, Jackson discussed the birth of her son Eissa and publicly acknowledged the separation from her husband of four years, Wissam Al Mana.

Jackson said her revamped tour will be called “State of the World.”

It’s an ode to one of her classic songs from her Rhythm Nation: 1814 album but Jackson says the tour won’t be political.





The State of the World Tour is expected to come to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, December 1 and then again in Lexington on Monday, December 4.

Tickets will go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.

