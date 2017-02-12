Singer Joy Villa makes statement in 'Make America Great Again' dress at 2017 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Joy Villa attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Custom)

Princess Joy Villa is showing her support for President Donald Trump – and fans are not happy about it.

The 25-year-old "Vagabonds" singer walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking a floor-length dress that caused quite a stir.

The California-born performer wore a custom-designed red, white and blue dress emblazoned with the politician's last name and his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

She was all smiles as she posed for photographs in the controversial dress, which she styled with a white flower headpiece, dangly earrings and a heart –shaped clutch.

Villa -- who was not nominated for an award but is known for making red carpet statements, like the barely-there cut-out "dress" she wore to last year's show -- originally stepped out in a white cloak, before throwing it off to reveal the pro-Trump number. And judging by the reactions the frock received, perhaps she should have kept it on…

GRAMMY viewers quickly weighed in on the questionable look via Twitter, writing things like, "Umm, who even is this? You are a JOKE!" "Anything just to be famous," "You committed career suicide" and "That dress is hideous."

Even comedian Margaret Cho chimed in, tweeting the following messages:

Come see me pls whoever you are https://t.co/iKJn7afiKr — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) February 12, 2017

Shes follows me, so girl is this a joke or are you for real, come see me! https://t.co/iKJn7afiKr — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) February 12, 2017

Just moments before walking the red carpet, Villa took to Instagram, writing, "My whole artistic platform is about love."





