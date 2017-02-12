LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Beyonce's "Formation" is the winner of the Grammy Award for best music video, but she won't win in all the categories she's nominated in.

The music video Grammy is the singer's first win at Sunday's ceremony, where she is leading artist with nine nominations. She now has a total of 21 Grammys.

The singer did not win the best music film award for her visual album "Lemonade." That honor went to the Ron Howard film "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years."

Beyonce, who's scheduled to perform later Sunday, did not attend the pre-telecast ceremony where dozens of Grammy Awards are handed out.

