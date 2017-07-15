Dance craze Gangnam Style turns 5

Gangnam Style video (Photo: Psy / YouTube, Custom)

Can you believe it’s been five years since the world was captivated by Gangnam Style?

The popular internet dance craze celebrated its 5th year of existence in music Saturday.

Gangnam Style is the 18th K-Pop single by the South Korean musician, Psy.

The song became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views.





The phrase Gangnam Style refers to the lifestyle associated with the Gangnam District of Seoul.

Currently, the video has raked 2.9 billion views and counting.

