Meghan McCain named co-host of ‘The View'

(WHAS11) -- ABC's The View has a new co-host Meghan McCain.

McCain, the daughter of Arizona Senator Jon McCain, says her father was the first person she told about the gig.

“When I first got the news, when you guys first called me, after I left fox. I was in the hospital with him and I said, what do you think of this? And he said are you kidding! You have to do this,” Meghan McCain said.

McCain will join the rest of the cast for Season 21 after the sudden departure of Jedediah Bila, the show's lone conservative panelist last month.

Senator John McCain shared his excitement for his daughter on Twitter today saying,

“Congratulations Meghan McCain on your first day on The View. Our family couldn't be prouder of all that you continue to accomplish.”

