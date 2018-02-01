'Mario Kart' is speeding to your smartphone

A scene from 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' for the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Nintendo)

Get the turtle shells ready: Mario Kart is racing to your smartphone.

Video game company Nintendo announced it is developing a mobile version of its popular racing game, which it says it will release during the fiscal year ending in 2019.

Nintendo did not provide more details on the game outside of a tweet published to its official account confirming it was in development.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Mario Kart features Nintendo's popular characters as go-kart drivers competing in a series of races, only they can use fun items to help speed to the finish line, including turtle shells to knock opponents off course or mushrooms to provide a speed boost.

The game has been a staple in Nintendo's home console lineup, recently appearing on the Nintendo Switch, where it has sold more than 7 million copies.

The arrival of Mario Kart is part of a larger push by Nintendo to embrace smartphones after years of shunning the devices in favor of its own platforms.

Two years ago, Nintendo released Miitomo, a social app featuring avatars called Miis players could create. Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed the service would shut down in May.

Since then, the company has had better success on mobile with its hit franchises, including Super Mario Run, an action where Mario automatically runs through levels, while the player taps the screen to make him jump over obstacles.

In fall 2016, Mario took the stage during Apple's event for the iPhone 7 to confirm his smartphone debut.

The company released two more games after Mario's debut: the role-playing game Fire Emblem Heroes and social game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported Nintendo was working on a mobile version of The Legend of Zelda.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM