Louisville Orchestra's album hits number 1

LEFT TO RIGHT: Louisville Orchestra members Donna Parkes, principal trombone, Brett Shuster trombone, and John DiCesare, principal tuba, rehearse for an upcoming performance with the Louisville Ballet. September 6, 2016 (Photo: Michael Clevinger / The Courier Journal, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Orchestra’s released an album titled All In has become an instant classic, reaching number one on Billboard’s Traditional Classical chart.

All In, featuring Conductor Teddy Abrams, was the first album released by the Louisville Orchestra in over 30 years. It contains works composed by Abrams and some classics as well. The orchestra's Executive Director Andrew Kipe explains they wanted to release something different.

“You know, we didn't come out and record Beethoven symphonies. There are hundreds of those recordings. What we've given the community is something unique and something uniquely Louisville and uniquely L.O. as far as what we were trying to do. So, I think there was just a lot of excitement,” Kipe said.

