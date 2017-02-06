WHAS
Close

Lady Gaga's ''Joanne World Tour'' coming to Louisville

Coming off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce her upcoming World Tour.

WHAS 6:29 AM. EST February 06, 2017

Louisville, KY - Coming off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce her upcoming World Tour.

It is confirmed that she will perform at the KFC Yum Center on November 13th.

Lady Gaga's tour starts on August 1st, in Vancouver, British Columbia.  It includes stops a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK.

Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour, including the KFC Yum! Center show,  will go on sale on Monday, February 20th. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be $48, $89, $140 and $256.

For tour and ticket information, visit www.ladygaga.com and www.livenation.com.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga performs in the Super Bowl LI halftime show


 

 

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday, February 8th, at 9am through Sunday, February 12th at 5pm for all performances going on sale on Monday, February 13th. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, Feb. 20th the Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, February 15 a 9am through Sunday, February 19th at 5pm (all times local). For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour Dates

► 1-Aug-17    Vancouver, BC    Rogers Arena    Mon. Feb. 13
► 3-Aug-17    Edmonton, AB    Rogers Place    Mon. Feb. 13
►5-Aug-17    Tacoma, WA    Tacoma Dome    Mon. Feb. 13
►8-Aug-17    Los Angeles, CA    The Forum    Mon. Feb. 13
► 11-Aug-17    Las Vegas, NV    T-Mobile Arena    Mon. Feb. 13
►13-Aug-17    San Francisco, CA    AT&T Park (Stadium)    Mon. Feb. 13
► 15-Aug-17    Sacramento, CA    Golden 1 Center    Mon. Feb. 13
►19-Aug-17    Omaha, NB    CenturyLink Center    Mon. Feb. 13
►21-Aug-17    St. Paul, MN    Xcel Energy Center    Mon. Feb. 13
►23-Aug-17    Cleveland, OH    Quicken Loans Arena    Mon. Feb. 13
►25-Aug-17    Chicago, IL    Wrigley Field (Stadium)    Mon. Feb. 13
►28-Aug-17   New York City, NY    Citi Field (Stadium)    Mon. Feb. 13
►1-Sep-17    Boston, MA    Fenway Park (Stadium)    Mon. Feb. 13
►4-Sep-17    Montreal, QC    Bell Centre    Mon. Feb. 13
►6-Sep-17    Toronto, ON    Air Canada Centre    Mon. Feb. 13
►10-Sep-17    Philadelphia, PA    Wells Fargo Center     Mon. Feb. 13
  
► 15-Sep-17    Rio De Janeiro, BR    Rock In Rio Festival   Thu. Apr. 6
  
►22-Sep-17    Barcelona, ES    Palau Sant Jordi    Fri. Feb. 10
►24-Sep-17    Zurich, CH    Hallenstadion    Fri. Feb. 10
►26-Sep-17    Milan, IT    Mediolanum Forum    Fri. Feb. 10
►29-Sep-17    Hamburg, DE    Barclaycard Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
►1-Oct-17    Antwerp, BE    Sportpaleis Mon.    Feb. 13
►3-Oct-17    Amsterdam, NL    Ziggo Dome    Mon. Feb. 13
►6-Oct-17    Paris, FR   AccorHotels Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
►9-Oct-17    London, UK    O2 Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
►15-Oct-17    Birmingham, UK    Barclaycard Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
►17-Oct-17    Manchester, UK    Manchester Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
►21-Oct-17    Copenhagen, DK    Royal Arena    Mon. Feb. 13
►23-Oct-17    Stockholm, SE    Ericsson Globe    Mon. Feb. 13
►26-Oct-17    Berlin, DE    Mercedes-Benz Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
►28-Oct-17    Koln, DE    Lanxess Arena    Fri. Feb. 10
  
►5-Nov-17    Indianapolis, IN    Bankers Life Fieldhouse    Mon. Feb. 20
►7-Nov-17    Detroit, MI    Little Caesars Arena    Mon. Feb. 20
►10-Nov-17    Uncasville, CT    Mohegan Sun    Mon. Feb. 20
►13-Nov-17    Louisville, KY    KFC Yum! Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►15-Nov-17    Kansas City, KS    Sprint Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►16-Nov-17    St. Louis, MO    Scottrade Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►19-Nov-17    Washington, DC    Verizon Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►20-Nov-17    Pittsburgh, PA    PPG Paints Arena    Mon. Feb. 20
►28-Nov-17    Atlanta, GA    Philips Arena    Mon. Feb. 20
►30-Nov-17    Miami, FL    American Airlines Arena     Mon. Feb. 20
►1-Dec-17    Tampa, FL    Amalie Arena    Mon. Feb. 20
►3-Dec-17    Houston, TX    Toyota Center   Mon. Feb. 20
►5-Dec-17    Austin, TX    Frank Erwin Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►8-Dec-17    Dallas, TX    American Airlines Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►9-Dec-17    Oklahoma City, OK    Chesapeake Energy Arena    Mon. Feb. 20
►12-Dec-17    Denver, CO    Pepsi Center    Mon. Feb. 20
►14-Dec-17    Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena    Mon. Feb. 20

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories