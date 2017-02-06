Lady Gaga's ''Joanne World Tour'' coming to Louisville

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Louisville, KY - Coming off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce her upcoming World Tour.

It is confirmed that she will perform at the KFC Yum Center on November 13th.

Lady Gaga's tour starts on August 1st, in Vancouver, British Columbia. It includes stops a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK.

Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour, including the KFC Yum! Center show, will go on sale on Monday, February 20th. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be $48, $89, $140 and $256.

For tour and ticket information, visit www.ladygaga.com and www.livenation.com.





Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday, February 8th, at 9am through Sunday, February 12th at 5pm for all performances going on sale on Monday, February 13th. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, Feb. 20th the Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, February 15 a 9am through Sunday, February 19th at 5pm (all times local). For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour Dates

► 1-Aug-17 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Mon. Feb. 13

► 3-Aug-17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Mon. Feb. 13

►5-Aug-17 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Mon. Feb. 13

►8-Aug-17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Mon. Feb. 13

► 11-Aug-17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Mon. Feb. 13

►13-Aug-17 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13

► 15-Aug-17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Mon. Feb. 13

►19-Aug-17 Omaha, NB CenturyLink Center Mon. Feb. 13

►21-Aug-17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Mon. Feb. 13

►23-Aug-17 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Mon. Feb. 13

►25-Aug-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13

►28-Aug-17 New York City, NY Citi Field (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13

►1-Sep-17 Boston, MA Fenway Park (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13

►4-Sep-17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Mon. Feb. 13

►6-Sep-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Mon. Feb. 13

►10-Sep-17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Mon. Feb. 13



► 15-Sep-17 Rio De Janeiro, BR Rock In Rio Festival Thu. Apr. 6



►22-Sep-17 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi Fri. Feb. 10

►24-Sep-17 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion Fri. Feb. 10

►26-Sep-17 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Fri. Feb. 10

►29-Sep-17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena Fri. Feb. 10

►1-Oct-17 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Mon. Feb. 13

►3-Oct-17 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome Mon. Feb. 13

►6-Oct-17 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena Fri. Feb. 10

►9-Oct-17 London, UK O2 Arena Fri. Feb. 10

►15-Oct-17 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena Fri. Feb. 10

►17-Oct-17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Fri. Feb. 10

►21-Oct-17 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena Mon. Feb. 13

►23-Oct-17 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe Mon. Feb. 13

►26-Oct-17 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena Fri. Feb. 10

►28-Oct-17 Koln, DE Lanxess Arena Fri. Feb. 10



►5-Nov-17 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Mon. Feb. 20

►7-Nov-17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Mon. Feb. 20

►10-Nov-17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Mon. Feb. 20

►13-Nov-17 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Mon. Feb. 20

►15-Nov-17 Kansas City, KS Sprint Center Mon. Feb. 20

►16-Nov-17 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Mon. Feb. 20

►19-Nov-17 Washington, DC Verizon Center Mon. Feb. 20

►20-Nov-17 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Mon. Feb. 20

►28-Nov-17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Mon. Feb. 20

►30-Nov-17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Mon. Feb. 20

►1-Dec-17 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Mon. Feb. 20

►3-Dec-17 Houston, TX Toyota Center Mon. Feb. 20

►5-Dec-17 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Mon. Feb. 20

►8-Dec-17 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Mon. Feb. 20

►9-Dec-17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Mon. Feb. 20

►12-Dec-17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Mon. Feb. 20

►14-Dec-17 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Mon. Feb. 20

(© 2017 WHAS)