'La La Land' continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director Damien Chazelle (L), winner of the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016 award for 'La La Land,' poses in the press room with director Alejandro G. Inarritu (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle has waltzed off with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards held Saturday in Beverly Hills.

At 32-years-old, Chazelle, a first-time nominee, is the youngest ever recipient of the prize. The DGA win is the next step on the path to the Oscars. Only seven times has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards.

Chazelle said, "I'm a movie maker because I'm a movie lover."

Chazelle was up against Barry Jenkins for "Moonlight," Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea," Garth Davis for "Lion," and Denis Villeneueve for "Arrival." All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

