Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center Oct. 16

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WHAS 11)-- Katy Perry announced the June 9 release of her new album, Witness (Capitol Records), and an extensive arena tour.

With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.

The singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, “Bon Appétit” featuring Migos – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness. Each ticket purchase for “Witness: The Tour” also includes a pre-order for “Witness: The Album.”

The North American leg of WITNESS: The Tour produced by AEG Presents will kick off on September 7 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH and will make a stop in Louisville at KFC Yum! Center on October 16. Tickets for the concert go on sale to general public, Monday May 22 at 10 AM. All U.S. concerts on WITNESS: The Tour are presented by Xfinity. Additional sponsors are Citi, COVERGIRL and KATY PERRY PARFUMS. See below for itinerary or visit http://katyperry.com. Additional international tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.



WITNESS: The Tour Presale Powered By Ticketmaster Verified Fan Begins Thursday, May 18 at 9am through 12pm local time. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an easy to use fan-first technology that helps artists combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans. Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at 10 pm PT. For more information and to register, visit - katyperry.com



"Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we're thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. "Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year."



Citi is the official U.S. credit card of WITNESS: The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 18 at 12pm local time through Saturday, May 20 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.



WITNESS: The Tour follows Katy’s sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015 and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a show to damage retinas and blow minds."



Katy, who will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on the May 20 season finale, made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream (2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles “Firework” and “Dark Horse” each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy is the first female artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. In her 10 years with Capitol, she has racked up a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks. She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter.



Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg



2017

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena



2018

1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena





