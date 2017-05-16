Katy Perry named as judge for ABC's ‘American Idol' revival

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

(WHAS11) – Grammy- and Emmy-nominated musician Katy Perry will be a judge on ABC’s revival of the music competition American Idol.

Perry has garnered an impressive twelve Grammy nominations, five American Music Awards, 14 People’s Choice Awards, four Guinness World Records, and an Emmy nomination for her Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show. She has sold over 100 million records throughout her career, making her one of the bestselling artists of all time.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” said Perry. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

“American Idol” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.

