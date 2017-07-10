Hov is hitting the road and he just released his tour dates.
JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Sacramento stop scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17.
JAY-Z x 4:44 | Golden 1 Center | December 17, 2017 pic.twitter.com/3HLKs1XNUC— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 10, 2017
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
.@S_C_ just announced the 4:44 Tour. Exclusive TIDAL pre-sale starts today, 12pm ET: https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALXSprint #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/y7Ilb3hhSC— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 10, 2017
