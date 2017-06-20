‘Jaws' 42nd Anniversary produces hilarious results with #JawsTaughtUs

If you’re looking for laughs, you are going to find it on Twitter.

In honor of Jaws 42nd Anniversary, fans are sharing what they learned from the cult classic using the hashtag #JawsTaughtUs.

The ‘perfect’ summer film about a giant shark terrorizing Amity Island has captured the hearts of Americans over the last four decades. Thanks to social media, fans of the Steven Spielberg original are being transported back to the 70’s.

#JawsTaughtUs that it's always important to look fly when you're at the beach. #BadHatHarry pic.twitter.com/VGfrydYZSs — Matt Konrad (@mattjkonrad) June 20, 2017

#JawsTaughtUs that the only good shark is a Left Shark. pic.twitter.com/TCpL3JEdsg — St Simeon the Fool (@SimeonTheFool) June 20, 2017

#JawsTaughtUs that bigger boats are better boats pic.twitter.com/36wSWjst7H — Cory Parker (@Corynthiam) June 20, 2017

#JawsTaughtUs what a true evil laugh looks like. pic.twitter.com/wJWScLB3RC — Kimberly Vale (@KimberlyVale_) June 20, 2017

So next time you decide to head out on the sea, remember, you’re gonna to need a bigger boat.

