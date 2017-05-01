Hollywood has new star with Kentucky ties

Old Forester's Statesman

LOUISVILLE (WHSA11) -- Move over Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood has a new star with strong Kentucky ties.

Old Forester is introducing a new type of character, a straight bourbon whiskey, named Old Forester Statesman, which will debut in the upcoming 20th Century Fox film "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

In the movie, which is a sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the heroes face a new challenge when their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage.

Their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded.

The Statesman, based in Louisville, act as Master Distillers to hide their true identity.

“Well, bourbonism is hot, this is going to really help us once again to expand the view the world has toward bourbon and I want to thank Brown Foreman, I brag on Brown Foreman all the time they're one of the greatest companies in the world...here in our city,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The Old Forester Statesman will be available for film fans and bourbon aficionados to enjoy in August.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters Sept. 22.



