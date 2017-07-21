Guns N' Roses will be at KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 3

IMusic fans watch the Guns N' Roses performance onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WAHS11) –The unprecedented legends of rock Guns N’ Roses are announcing a selection of new stops on their momentous Not In This Lifetime Tour produced by Live Nation and Louisville is one of their new stops.

Named the #1 selling tour worldwide for 2017, stadiums were sold out this summer across the UK, Europe, and Israel. The highly anticipated North American run of the tour kicks off July 27 in St. Louis, MO and the music icons are revealing eleven more coveted dates in cities across the U.S. including Newark, DC, Hartford, Louisville, Milwaukee, Nashville, Sacramento, and San Diego. They will also be adding a second stop in Toronto, and third dates in both New York and Los Angeles.

Their stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is happening on November 3.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, July 27 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. Tickets for the Los Angeles date November 29 at The Forum will be available beginning Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, August 3 at 10 p.m. local time. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

AT&T is sending customers to the front of the line with AT&T priority presale ticket access beginning on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. local time via the AT&T THANKS program. Tickets for the Los Angeles show November 29th at The Forum will be available beginning on Wednesday, August 2nd at 10:00am local time through Thursday, August 3 at 10 p.m. local time. For complete presale details visit att.com/frontoftheline.com.

Tickets for new dates of the Not In This Lifetime tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. Tickets for the Los Angeles show November 29 at The Forum will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, August 4. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages are available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

