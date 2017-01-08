Golden Globes 2017: Who will win — and who should?

(Photo: WHAS)

Awards season kicks into another gear this weekend at the 74th annual Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association fetes its favorite films — and we get the first glimpse at what could be true Oscar contenders. USA TODAY predicts who will win and suggests who should win in the top movie categories at the ceremony emceed by Jimmy Fallon (NBC, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT).





Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Will win: Moonlight

Should win: Manchester by the Sea

Without front-runner La La Land in the mix, we'll get to see its major Oscar best-picture competition take home some gold — most likely Moonlight, the acclaimed character study following the life of a gay black man. Yet Manchester, a drama about a New England family beset by tragedy, is the real standout of this pack with its emotional power.

Comedy or musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Will win/should win: La La Land

Deadpool's appearance here gives the ceremony some novelty, and if this was "best coming-of-age '80s Irish musical," Sing Street would rule the category. Instead, expect the vaunted La La Land to sing and dance the night away with a new trophy.

Actor, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Will win/should win: Casey Affleck

The foreign press loves big names, so Washington has a shot as Fences' domineering former baseball star. Just as 2016 was Leonardo DiCaprio's turn to round the bases toward Oscar glory, though, now it's Casey at the bat — and deservedly so, since Affleck smacks a homer with Manchester's most heartbreaking and multilayered performance.

Actress, drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Will win: Isabelle Huppert

Should win: Natalie Portman

Playing first lady Jackie Kennedy in the turmoil following JFK's assassination, Portman's effort is a thing of beauty. But an American icon may not resonate as much with the HFPA, so Huppert is a worthy upset pick: The French actress' complicated rape victim is the best part about the psychological thriller Elle.

Actor, comedy or musical

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Will win: Ryan Gosling

Should win: Colin Farrell

Most of the heavyweights are in the drama category so Gosling should have a clear path hoofing it to victory as La La Land's romantically crabby jazz man. Worth consideration, on other hand, is the quirky nuance Farrell exhibits in the The Lobster as a man doomed to life as a crustacean if he doesn't find love in 45 days.

Actress, comedy or musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Will win/should win: Emma Stone

The category runs the gamut of young talent and veteran thespians, with Steinfeld standing toe to toe with legends like Bening and Streep. The head of this class? Stone, whose aspiring actress finding love in La La Land gives the Hollywood musical its heart, soul and even a literal showstopper.

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Will win/should win: Mahershala Ali

Bridges' High Water Texas Ranger is a hoot and Patel's Lion journey is a weepy one, but this is Ali's Globe to lose. While only in a third of Moonlight, he showcases skill and artistry as a kindhearted drug dealer who becomes a father figure for an outcast boy.

Supporting actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Will win/should win: Viola Davis

It's the most talent-packed category of them all — as well as the most diverse. All five actresses are knockouts playing parents in a variety of emotional circumstances, personal and professional, but Davis is next level as a 1950s mom who lives a calm home life until raging against patriarchal repression.