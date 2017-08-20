Geena Davis wants a role in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel

BENTONVILLE, AR - MAY 02: Geena Davis attends 3rd Annual Bentonville Film Festival on May 2, 2017 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Bentoville Film Festival) (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2017 Getty Images)

ABC News ) -- Oscar-winner Geena Davis is no stranger to kicking butt on screen.

The actress, who's starred in action films such as "Cutthroat Island" and "The Long Kiss Goodnight," wants in on the sequel to the blockbuster movie "Wonder Woman."

"I met [director] Patty Jenkins and I told her, 'I’m sure you're going to make a sequel and if you need anybody Amazonian, there's always me. I’m available,'" she told Variety.

"Wonder Woman" was a box office phenomenon, opening with an estimated $103.1 million, Warner Bros. said -- the largest haul for a female-directed feature in history. It bested record-holder, "Fifty Shades of Grey," by $15 million. The film, starring Gal Gadot at the title character, also had the biggest opening for a female-led comic adaptation.

Davis, 61, said she "loved" the film, and wants roles in more action films, or even a TV series.

"My dream goal would be to have a streaming show where I could be a bada--," she said.

Asked if her films inspired "Wonder Woman," Davis said, "I would never claim credit for those movies."

© 2017 ABC News