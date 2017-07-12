Forecastle set up underway

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The stages are set, but before you hear the music from more than 70 acts at Forecastle this weekend, you'll hear the sounds of preparation.

"Starting last week, we start building out the site then beginning Monday we've had huge crews in here, lots of vehicles moving in and out, getting everything open for gates to open on Friday afternoon," said Forecastle Spokesperson Holly McKnight.

McKnight showed some of the work going on behind the gates to get ready for the three-day festival that has five stages, a party cove, large-scale artwork, a bourbon lounge and vendor tents.

"Forecastle has always been equal parts music, art, and environmental activism. Environmental activism is extremely important to us so much so that we started our own nonprofit, the Forecastle Foundation. You'll find them over on the Great Lawn where the will be painting a live mural all weekend and a dollar from every ticket sold is going to back to their mission to protect the world's natural awesome," said McKnight.

It is a mixture that has worked.

"This year we are expecting about 65,000 people and more than 50 percent of those come in from out of town that equates to an economic impact of around $20 million on the city. Forecastle started with really humble beginnings in Tyler Park and we've grown organically throughout the years, thanks in part to the grassroots support of the Louisville community," said McKnight.

Add up the money spent on hotel rooms, tourist attractions and food and drink, the estimated economic impact of the festival is $20 million. The last study the festival did on the economic impact, back in 2014, found the average out-of-town guest spent an average of $98 per day.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the festival also brings exposure to the city.

"Forecastle has turned into one of the premier music festivals in the country, and it’s so great that it is here right on Waterfront Park for some of the best music in the world, but then also $20 million of economic impact. It really puts us on the national circuit scene in terms of outdoor festivals, which is a good look that we are trying to have for our city as a welcoming place to draw more young talent here as well to help us with the 30,000 open jobs we have in the city right now," said Mayor Fischer.

