Fan throws shoe at Jennifer Hudson mid-concert: 'I could barely finish my song'

(ABC News) -- When one excited fan threw a shoe at Jennifer Hudson on Friday while she was in the midst of performing a concert, the singer took it in stride -- because it was the Grammy Award-winning singer who started the trend.
Hudson, who considers shoe-throwing a compliment, was seen doing the same thing on "The Voice" Tuesday to contestant Chris Weaver.
Weaver, a church singer by day and drag queen by night, was doing his own soulful rendition of Otis Redding’s hit "Try a Little Tenderness," when Hudson, a new “Voice” judge this season, turned her chair around, and later threw co-judge Miley Cyrus' footwear.
"Where I come from, that’s a compliment," Hudson explained on the show. "And we know at times when you sing like that, you better be prepared to what? Duck."
During her Friday night concert in Boston, a fan and member of the orchestra decided to share the same compliment while Hudson, 36, performed her version of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," from her Oscar-winning "Dreamgirls" role.
On stage, the singer laughed off the incident, saying: "I got a job to do. I've gotta finish this song."
Hudson, 36, shared the moment on Instagram Saturday, writing in a caption, "I told my crew, I said Lord people [are] going to start throwing shoes at me after @nbcthevoice and yall that just what happened tonight! I got my first shoe thrown at me tonight!"
The singer added that she "could barely finish my song after this guy got done!"
Hudson did go onto finish the song by shaking hands with members of the audience and eventually singing offstage, according to a video she shared on Instagram.
