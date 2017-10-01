Fan throws shoe at Jennifer Hudson mid-concert: 'I could barely finish my song'

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

ABC News ) -- When one excited fan threw a shoe at Jennifer Hudson on Friday while she was in the midst of performing a concert, the singer took it in stride -- because it was the Grammy Award-winning singer who started the trend.

Hudson, who considers shoe-throwing a compliment, was seen doing the same thing on "The Voice" Tuesday to contestant Chris Weaver.

Weaver, a church singer by day and drag queen by night, was doing his own soulful rendition of Otis Redding’s hit "Try a Little Tenderness," when Hudson, a new “Voice” judge this season, turned her chair around, and later threw co-judge Miley Cyrus' footwear.

"Where I come from, that’s a compliment," Hudson explained on the show. "And we know at times when you sing like that, you better be prepared to what? Duck."

I told my crew I said lord people r going to start throwing shoes at me after @nbcthevoice and yal that just what happened tonight ! I got my first shoe thrown at me tonight ! lol I could barely finish my song after this guy got done ! Lol to much ! I love it !! #boston A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

During her Friday night concert in Boston, a fan and member of the orchestra decided to share the same compliment while Hudson, 36, performed her version of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," from her Oscar-winning "Dreamgirls" role.

On stage, the singer laughed off the incident, saying: "I got a job to do. I've gotta finish this song."

Hudson, 36, shared the moment on Instagram Saturday, writing in a caption, "I told my crew, I said Lord people [are] going to start throwing shoes at me after @nbcthevoice and yall that just what happened tonight! I got my first shoe thrown at me tonight!"

The singer added that she "could barely finish my song after this guy got done!"

I'm going to keep singing until I get there ! A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Hudson did go onto finish the song by shaking hands with members of the audience and eventually singing offstage, according to a video she shared on Instagram.

