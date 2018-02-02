WrestleMania comes to Lexington in April

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Road to WrestleMania goes through Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, April 1.

At the wrestling event, you’ll see WWE Champion A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a one on two WWE Championship Match!

Plus see U.S. Championship Match: U.S. Champion - Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

2018 Royal Rumble Winner Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs. Rusev Day

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Tag Team Champions - The Usos vs. New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

Also see Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara and many more!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. and start at $15. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Lexington Center Box Office or over the phone at 800-745-3000.





