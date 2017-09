WorldFest logo. (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Due to inclement weather, WorldFest was canceled for Friday.

The Naturalization Ceremony will still take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Muhammad Ali Center.

WorldFest returns to normal operations Saturday through Monday. The times for those days are as follows: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

