Trick-or-treat among the animals at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo's 36th annual Halloween party starts October 5!
Over the next four Weekends, children can trick-or-treat among the animals.
For the first time, the zoo will host an allergy-friendly night on October 26. They will pass out peanut-free candies or non-food treats like stickers and sunglasses.
Tickets for the Halloween party can be purchased online or in person.
