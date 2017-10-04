Trick-or-treat among the animals at the Louisville Zoo

Parent Taking Children Trick Or Treating At Halloween (THINKSTOCK) (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo's 36th annual Halloween party starts October 5!



Over the next four Weekends, children can trick-or-treat among the animals.

For the first time, the zoo will host an allergy-friendly night on October 26. They will pass out peanut-free candies or non-food treats like stickers and sunglasses.

Tickets for the Halloween party can be purchased online or in person.

