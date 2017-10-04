WHAS
Trick-or-treat among the animals at the Louisville Zoo

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:10 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo's 36th annual Halloween party starts October 5!

Over the next four Weekends, children can trick-or-treat among the animals.       

For the first time, the zoo will host an allergy-friendly night on October 26. They will pass out peanut-free candies or non-food treats like stickers and sunglasses.        

Tickets for the Halloween party can be purchased online or in person.

Click here to learn more.

