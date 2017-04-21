Thunder vendors looking past expected weather woes (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The start of the Kentucky Derby Festival is expected to be soggy, but for vendor Jeannie Mauger, the kickoff weekend has its bright spots.

"The preshow has got me excited, and the fireworks have got to be spectacular," she explained with a smile.

It is her and her husband's first Thunder Over Louisville experience, arriving in their donut and coffee trailer from near Columbus Ohio this morning.

"This has been really fun. We met and have seen a lot of people," she said.

Both now retired, the Mauger's take their business on the road, spending their free time enjoying the sites and sounds of different mid-west cities.

"We're gamblers. We're going to be here good, bad, or otherwise," said Jim Molnar. He's a Thunder Over Louisville regular and full-time food vendor. This is his second event of the year, and he's just getting started on a six-month traveling stint. The weather often dictates his success.

"This is our livelihood. If we don't make it here, you know, it's tough to go on to the next spot. If you don't make enough money to pay the bills here," he said.

For others who consider it a hobby, the weather isn't too much of a worry.

"We've been doing this for 10 years, and I can say we have never been rained out of anything. Maybe we'll bring our good luck to Louisville," Mauger said.

