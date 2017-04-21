Louisvillians' follow tradition watching Thunder practice air show

air show (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thunder Over Louisville Air Show pilots took over the sky Friday, practicing before the performance scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday. Spectators gathered at the Waterfront, to watch the show a day early.

Spectator Chris Hieatt said, "Hearing the big military planes fly by you, that gets me pumped."



The sounds of some of the nation's best took on the airway above the Ohio River Friday.



"There’s nothing better than Thunder,” Hieatt said.

Hieatt and his wife set up their watch spot before the planes took off. He said, "We won’t leave until it’s over. I got umbrellas and were going, me and my wife, we'll be here. We’re not going anywhere."



For them, the show is a tradition.

"My dad started bringing me when I was five-years-old. I've been down here since it started and this show means a lot to me,” Hieatt said.



Saturday morning he said he'll be in his corner, to watch the show. It’s the same corner he's watched the show from for the last seven years.



"Being down here early to get the spot is the most important, cause if you don’t get that spot, it’s not worth it,” Hieatt explained.



For Debbie Heuser, who watched the show with her friend, daughter, and grandson, the practice show is the one to watch.



"We can see the planes and watch the river and not have 90-thousand people down here with us,” Heuser said.



It’s something she said she's proud of and enjoys every year.



"It’s just nice to see the river flowing on by and watching the cars and the trucks up on the bridges and the planes above. What’s not to like?" Heuser said.



The show is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. That is subject to change with the weather.

