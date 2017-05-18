The 411 5/18/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Large black bear caught on camera in Taylorsville
-
T.G. talks great weather
-
Inside LMPD Special Ops
-
Untreated sleep apnea could cut 10 to 20 years off your life, experts say
-
1 dead, another charged in PRP shooting
-
Rubbertown fights back against pollution
-
Interim superintendent for JCPS named
-
Affordable Adventures: Lexington Area
-
Exclusive: Black bear spotted in Taylorsville
-
St. Matthews carjacker drove through little league game
More Stories
-
Coroners office looking to increase staffingMay 18, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
1 dead, 19 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowdMay 18, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Auditor: Louisville Arena Authority, UofL Athletics…May 18, 2017, 10:38 a.m.