Tailspin Ale Fest celebrates craft beer in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - The Bluegrass may be known for all things bourbon, but a local festival is tapping into the beer scene. Tailspin Ale Fest is back for a fourth year this Saturday at Bowman Field.

The celebration offers more than 250 craft beers from 75 of the best breweries in the country. Organizers said the festival highlights the incredible rise of the craft beer industry during the last decade or so.

“Ten years ago, the landscape was completely different. You had to teach people what an IPA was and what a stout was,” Tailspin Ale Fest co-founder Tisha Gainey said. “You’ve got localism. There are some great local breweries that are out there producing fantastic beers, but the flavor profile is also a factor. We’ve got everything from ciders, sours stouts, imperial ales, IPAs. So, things that taste anywhere from grapefruit pine citrus notes to coffee and chocolate to blueberry pancakes. It’s not just for beer geeks and beer aficionados, but it’s also for people who just want to support the cause and have a good time.”

Gainey is a leader in the craft beer world and said it offers something for everyone.

“Being a female in a male-dominated industry, it’s all about knowledge. It’s about being educated about your product and having a passion about it,” Gainey said.

Part of the ticket money will go to help Louisville's Dare to Care Food Bank. Since the event started, it's raised more than $20,000 for the community.

