Street closures for Pegasus Parade

5-2-13 Pegasus Parade.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

The Pegasus Parade is the oldest and founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The parade promises to be a spectacle of colorful floats, marching bands, giant inflatables, equestrians and celebrities parading down Broadway in downtown Louisville.



The Pegasus Parade will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017.



The following streets will be closed at the times listed:

6 am - 8 pm

Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

Lexington Road from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue

1 pm - 8 pm

Gray Street from Jackson Street to Hancock Street

Gray Street from Preston Street to Jackson Street

Broadway from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue

Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street

Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street

Brent Street from Broadway to the dead end

Lampton Street from Vine Street to DuPuy Court

Stoneware Alley from Brent Street to Barret Avenue

Rubel Avenue from Broadway to E. Breckinridge Street

Saint Anthony Place from Mercy to Broadway

Rubel Avenue from Broadway to alley just north of Broadway

Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street

Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street

Campbell Street from Gray Street to Finzer Street

Barret Avenue from St. Anthony Place to Broadway

4 pm - 5 pm

Broadway from Floyd Street to Preston Street

4 pm - 9 pm

Broadway from Barret Avenue to Campbell Street

4:30 pm - 8 pm (closed to thru traffic)

Shelby Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Clay Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street

Hancock Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street

Jackson Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street

Preston Street from Gray Street to Broadway

Floyd Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street

Brook Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway

First Street from Gray Street to Broadway

Second Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street

Third Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Fourth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street

Fifth Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway

Sixth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street

Seventh Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street

Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Breckinridge Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street

4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Broadway from Campbell Street to 12th Street

Preston Street from Springer Alley to Broadway

Logan Street from Finzer Street to Broadway

Exit ramp northbound Interstate 65 to Broadway

Motorists should use Breckinridge and Chestnut Streets to travel east and west and Baxter Avenue and 11th Street to travel north and south.

No Parking Areas for Pegasus Parade

5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Lexington Road from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue

Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Broadway from 11th Street to Baxter Avenue

Gray Street from Hancock Street to Preston Street

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street (both sides)

Breckinridge Street from Sixth Street to Roy Wilkins Boulevard

Floyd Street from Gray Street to College Street

Jackson Street from Gray Street to Lampton Street

Hancock Street from Gray Street to Broadway

Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street

Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street

Campbell Street from Broadway to Finzer Street

Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street

Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street

Brent Street from Vine Street to Breckinridge Street

Rubel Avenue from Broadway to Breckinridge Street

Baxter Avenue (west side) from Broadway to East Chestnut Street split

Hamilton Avenue from Lexington Road to dead end

Magazine Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Seventh Street from Broadway to York Street

Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway

Ninth Street from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street

Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street

Kentucky Street from Sixth Street to Ninth Street

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chestnut Street from Roy Wilkins Boulevard to Baxter Avenue

Brook Street from Broadway to Gray Street

Preston Street from Broadway to Springer Alley

© 2017 WHAS-TV