Street closures for Pegasus Parade

The Pegasus Parade is the oldest and founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The parade promises to be a spectacle of colorful floats, marching bands, giant inflatables, equestrians and celebrities parading down Broadway in downtown Louisville.
The Pegasus Parade will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The following streets will be closed at the times listed:
6 am - 8 pm
- Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue
- Lexington Road from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue
1 pm - 8 pm
- Gray Street from Jackson Street to Hancock Street
- Gray Street from Preston Street to Jackson Street
- Broadway from Baxter Avenue to Barret Avenue
- Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street
- Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street
- Brent Street from Broadway to the dead end
- Lampton Street from Vine Street to DuPuy Court
- Stoneware Alley from Brent Street to Barret Avenue
- Rubel Avenue from Broadway to E. Breckinridge Street
- Saint Anthony Place from Mercy to Broadway
- Rubel Avenue from Broadway to alley just north of Broadway
- Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street
- Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street
- Campbell Street from Gray Street to Finzer Street
- Barret Avenue from St. Anthony Place to Broadway
4 pm - 5 pm
- Broadway from Floyd Street to Preston Street
4 pm - 9 pm
- Broadway from Barret Avenue to Campbell Street
4:30 pm - 8 pm (closed to thru traffic)
- Shelby Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Clay Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street
- Hancock Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street
- Jackson Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street
- Preston Street from Gray Street to Broadway
- Floyd Street from Gray Street to Breckinridge Street
- Brook Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway
- First Street from Gray Street to Broadway
- Second Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street
- Third Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Fourth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street
- Fifth Street from Breckinridge Street to Broadway
- Sixth Street from Chestnut Street to Breckinridge Street
- Seventh Street from Broadway to Breckinridge Street
- Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Breckinridge Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street
4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Broadway from Campbell Street to 12th Street
- Preston Street from Springer Alley to Broadway
- Logan Street from Finzer Street to Broadway
- Exit ramp northbound Interstate 65 to Broadway
Motorists should use Breckinridge and Chestnut Streets to travel east and west and Baxter Avenue and 11th Street to travel north and south.
No Parking Areas for Pegasus Parade
5 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lexington Road from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue
8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Broadway from 11th Street to Baxter Avenue
- Gray Street from Hancock Street to Preston Street
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street (both sides)
- Breckinridge Street from Sixth Street to Roy Wilkins Boulevard
- Floyd Street from Gray Street to College Street
- Jackson Street from Gray Street to Lampton Street
- Hancock Street from Gray Street to Broadway
- Finzer Street from Logan Street to Campbell Street
- Finzer Street from Preston Street to Hancock Street
- Campbell Street from Broadway to Finzer Street
- Vine Street from Breckinridge Street to Brent Street
- Swan Street from Lampton Street to Vine Street
- Brent Street from Vine Street to Breckinridge Street
- Rubel Avenue from Broadway to Breckinridge Street
- Baxter Avenue (west side) from Broadway to East Chestnut Street split
- Hamilton Avenue from Lexington Road to dead end
- Magazine Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Seventh Street from Broadway to York Street
- Eighth Street from Chestnut Street to Broadway
- Ninth Street from Chestnut Street to Kentucky Street
- Cawthon Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street
- Kentucky Street from Sixth Street to Ninth Street
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Chestnut Street from Roy Wilkins Boulevard to Baxter Avenue
- Brook Street from Broadway to Gray Street
- Preston Street from Broadway to Springer Alley
