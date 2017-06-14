Kentuckiana Pride parade and festival this weekend

(Photo: Scott Utterback/The CJ )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This week, the community continues to celebrate LGBTQ pride with the Kentuckiana Pride Parade and Pride Festival.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. on June 16. Participants will walk from Floyd to Fifth Street.

The festival will be held June 16-17 at the Belvedere. Tickets are $5.00. Keri Hilson will be the special guest singer.

© 2017 WHAS-TV