Keeneland to hold memorial service for Penny Chenery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A public memorial service is scheduled for the "First Lady of Thoroughbred Racing” on Oct. 9.

Keeneland is hosting a public celebration for Penny Chenery who died last month at the age of 95. She was the owner of Triple Crown winner Secretariat.

The public can honor her contributions to the sport beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

© 2017 WHAS-TV