Join the Blue House for its 20th anniversary dinner party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On Oct. 7, you have the chance to see and hear the trailblazing violin program from West Louisville.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Blue House at a dinner party with five musical performances by the young masters of the violin program.

Tickets are $50 per person—a donation to the Blue House. There are only a few tickets left. Call 584-777 to reserve your spot.

The event will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

