TheSlice to celebrate good food, Muhammad Ali on Saturday

Down the Stretch with Sherlene Shanklin: When you think of the Kentucky Derby you think of food, bourbon, horses and parties. Well, TheSlice Charities of Louisville and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, (KCAAH) proudly present TheSlice @KCAAH.

TheSlice-Spice, Style & Soul will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at KCAAH. This year’s theme: A Salute to Muhammad Ali: A Life of Inspiration.

The event will be held at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, located in the heart of West Louisville at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd named after the Greatest of All Time, Muhammad Ali.

For the first time, guests will get to see an exhibit of the late heavyweight champion. Ali died on June 3, 2016, and the world turned to Louisville as his family, friends and fans sent him off in a champions way.

Throughout the venue, you will see a special collection. In the historical procession of Ali through the streets of Louisville, the champ did pass KCAAH and the staff thought it was appropriate to have debut his photo exhibit at TheSlice.

Hosea Mitchell, KCAAH Chief Operating Officer says “We are excited to have one of Ali’s family members as a special guest”, He’s referring to Ibn Ali, son of Rahmaan Ali and nephew of Muhammad.

I’ve been in contact with Ibn and he’s honored to attend TheSlice on behalf of his family. I’ve He’s started a program at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville around June. Additional details will provide in the coming weeks.

TheSlice is the only West Louisville event sanctioned by Kentucky Derby Festival. Chefs, caterers, and restaurants from all over the city will give guests a sample of their cuisine. Guests walk around the venue and visit food stations and sample their signature dishes. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music provided by The Unlimited Band.

Tickets are $65.00 in advance and $75.00 day of the event. Please note, this upscale, after five event is for people 21 years old and up. You can purchase tickets at St. Augustine Church at (502) 584-4602; Better Days Records in The Lyles Mall, JAM BUSTERS at 4906 Popular Level Road in Newburg or at KCCAH located at 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

TheSlice-Spice, Style & Soul started in April 2002 as a modest festival featuring fantastic food and live jazz, blues and R & B music in a unique and elegant atmosphere to welcome in the Derby season in West Louisville. Today, the annual signature fundraiser of The Slice Charities of Louisville, Inc. is touted as one of Metro Louisville’s most outstanding official Kentucky Derby Festival Events.

If you have a Kentucky Derby event send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can also follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and on Instagram @Sherlenemediapro for the latest in community and entertainment news.

