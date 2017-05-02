Empire's Bre-Z to appear at Legends Derby Eve celebration

Bre-Z

Down the Stretch with Sherlene Shanklin: Celebrity faces are beginning to pop up everywhere as they begin to travel to Louisville to be a part of Kentucky Derby events.

Empire, one of the hottest television shows, will have one of their own in town!

She’s known as Freda Gatz on the show “Empire”.

Bre-Z a Brooklyn native dropped right into the drama on the show as she fearlessly took on male rappers in battles and impressively beat them.

I understand that the outspoken star with the pretty baby face will be the special guest and host of the Talk Derby To Me Derby Eve Kick Off at Legends on 25th and West Broadway.

The Friday night event or should I say Saturday morning because the event begins at the stroke of midnight and will go until 6:00 am.

Bre-Z will have a busy day before the event by attending other events and maybe a stop by Churchill Downs to experience the Oaks.

This event will have DJ Slikk, DJ Lil Jerry, DJ Infamous One and DJ Reezy all giving Kentucky Derby guests a unique experience along with performances by Lil Keith and Chicandi.

You can purchase tickets at Better Days West and the New Fashion on Popular Level. For additional information, you can call 502-804-7673.

If you have a Kentucky Derby event for the Down the Stretch blog with Sherlene Shanklin send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

© 2017 WHAS-TV