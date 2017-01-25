Derby Festival unveils 2017 poster image

Kentucky Derby Festival 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival’s 2017 poster rolled off the presses Jan. 25 at Impressions Incorporated in Louisville. This year’s poster is designed by Louisville resident and self-taught artist, Ron Jasin. The image is a colorful montage of Louisville landmarks and Derby Festival events.

“This year’s poster creatively showcases icons that are both significant to the Festival and our community,” said Mike Berry, KDF President & CEO. “We believe Festival fans will also like how the image is used in the various pieces of our merchandise line this year.”

2017 Kentucky Derby Festival poster (Photo: Kentucky Derby Festival)

The public will be able to see all the pieces of this year’s poster and merchandise line at “Festival Unveiled,” on March 2, at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. featuring cocktails and dinner, as well as sweets from Kern’s Kitchen Derby-Pie® and wine from Old 502 Winery. Four Roses Bourbon will also hold their 14th Annual Rose Julep Recipe Contest in conjunction with Festival Unveiled. Attendees have a chance to sample the recipes made with Four Roses Bourbon and vote for the “People’s Choice” Rose Julep.

Jasin, well-known in the music scene for his album art work and gig posters, will be on hand at “Festival Unveiled,” to sign posters. The poster will be available in both an Official version which will sell for $30 and a Signed and Numbered Limited Edition priced at $75.

Tickets for “Festival Unveiled” are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased online at KDF.org or by calling (502) 584-FEST. Citizens Union Bank and Four Roses Bourbon are Presenting Sponsors of Festival Unveiled, with Contributing Sponsor Ladyfingers Catering and Media Sponsors LEO Weekly and 106.9 PLAY.

