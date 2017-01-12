Def Leppard touring with Poison, coming to KFC Yum! Center in April

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Def Lappard performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 15, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2012 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: They call it the brand new concert experience as the Def Leppard announces their North American Tour with Poison. For three months, they will hit the road and plan to make a stop in Louisville, Fans will get to see them on Wednesday, April 26th at KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Def Leppard also premieres the live video for “Animal” via Brave Words. Click here to view, we encourage you to post and share!

Front man Joe Elliott says, “We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

Guitarist Phil Collen says, “Our last full concert DVD, excluding Viva! Hysteria, was 1987's in the round in your face which was shot on video. We felt an updated version was way overdue so here it is, the brand new Def Leppard concert experience!”

The tour also marks the first time in more than years that Poison will tour with all original members. Members including Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

Front man Bret Michaels says, “I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait because god only knows.”

