Estevez dramedy about library standoff to film in Cincinnati

AP , WHAS 2:53 PM. EST December 25, 2016

CINCINNATI (AP) - An independent movie directed by and starring Emilio Estevez is going to be shot in southwest Ohio.
 
The ensemble dramedy called "the public" begins filming in Cincinnati in January. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling and Che "Rhymefest" Smith.
 
Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2haYwRl) that the film is currently in pre-production. It's based on a screenplay written by Estevez.
 
The film centers on a standoff involving police and library officials when library patrons stage a sit-in during a life-threatening cold snap. Many of the patrons are homeless or mentally ill.
 
Estevez and Malone play librarians. Baldwin plays a crisis negotiator. Schilling's character helps expose the truth of the situation while the corrupt media spin the story for ratings. Smith plays a homeless patron.


