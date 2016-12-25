Estevez dramedy about library standoff to film in Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Actor Emilio Estevez attends the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2013 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) - An independent movie directed by and starring Emilio Estevez is going to be shot in southwest Ohio.

The ensemble dramedy called "the public" begins filming in Cincinnati in January. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling and Che "Rhymefest" Smith.

Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2haYwRl) that the film is currently in pre-production. It's based on a screenplay written by Estevez.

The film centers on a standoff involving police and library officials when library patrons stage a sit-in during a life-threatening cold snap. Many of the patrons are homeless or mentally ill.

Estevez and Malone play librarians. Baldwin plays a crisis negotiator. Schilling's character helps expose the truth of the situation while the corrupt media spin the story for ratings. Smith plays a homeless patron.