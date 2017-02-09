'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Premiere Date Announced: Watch the First Trailer!

YouTube

But seriously, what happened with Daya and that gun?! Orange Is the New Black fans will finally learn the fate of everyone's favorite anime-drawing inmate on Friday, June 9 when the Netflix prison drama returns for Season 5.

And to give viewers a little teaser for the show's next installment, a 15-second trailer was released on Wednesday. Obviously, no big questions were answered, but it certainly reminded us of the stress of that Season 4 finale.

The trailer featured brief shots of several of the Litchfield inmates, including Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Lorna (Yael Stone), Red (Kate Mulgrew), and more, all looking stressed before cutting back to Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun.

In the Season 4 finale of the show, the inmates were reeling from the senseless death of the beloved Poussey (Samira Wiley) and started to riot.

When a guard was pushed to the ground, Daya grabbed his gun and pointed it at him and a female officer. The show cut to black before it was decided what she would do.

It's been a tough road for Daya, who was impregnated by officer John Bennett (Matt McGorry), who promptly skipped town and abandoned her, leaving her baby to the fate of social services.

The cast of the hit show recently rallied against the Immigration Ban at the SAG Awards. To see their empowering speech, watch the clip below!

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.