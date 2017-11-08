Matthew McConaughey spends his birthday helping deliver 4,500 free turkeys

Matthew McConaughey is giving back on his birthday.

The actor spent his 48th birthday by delivering free frozen turkeys to residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky on Saturday.

McConaughey, who is a spokesman for Wild Turkey bourbon and often does charity work with his just keep livin Foundation, helped Butterball and 250 volunteers deliver a total of 4,500 free turkeys.

"Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you're gonna create in your life to be thankful for," the actor told volunteers in a video posted to his Facebook page. "I think it's kinda scientific and here's kind of living proof of it right here this morning."

"Let's go make some people happy and put some smiles on some faces, deliver some turkeys, there's some people that are gonna be happy to get 'em," he added. "Just keep livin', thanks for being here."

In another video, McConaughey is shown delivering a turkey to a house full of women, who introduced themselves as the "hot mamas."

"Hot mamas? That's my nickname for my wife I can't call y'all that," he joked, before raising up his gift. "Ya'll know what this is?"

"That's a sexy man carrying a turkey!" one woman hilariously shouted back.

See more pics of McConaughey helping out below:

Happy Birthday, Matthew!! 😍 #fangirl #wildturkeygivesback #wildturkey #mcconaughey A post shared by Chasity Beasley (@chasity_beasley) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

When volunteering has a slight benefit... #wildturkeygivesback A post shared by Heather Preece (@simplyheather28) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Surprising the good people of Lawrenceburg, KY with Thanksgiving turkey deliveries from this guy. #WildTurkeyGivesBack A post shared by Jared Ricardo (@jaredricardo) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

