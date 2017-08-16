Elvis Presley funeral coverage from WHAS11's Jim Mitchell (August 16th, 1977)

40 years ago, on August 16th, 1977, Elvis Presley died. This is a report from our main anchor Jim Mitchell who made the trip down to Memphis for the funeral. He even found local people from Kentuckiana who made the trip.

WHAS 8:21 AM. EDT August 16, 2017

