Foodie-licious! 502 Restaurant Week begins Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – No matter where you go in the city, you’re surrounded with great places that serve decadent dishes.

If you consider yourself a foodie, this week is your dream come true as 502 Restaurant Week launches.

Last year, USA TODAY declared 502 Restaurant Week to be the third best restaurant week in the nation.

A variety of restaurants prepare a special three-course menu for $50.20 per couple or $50.20 per person, depending on the restaurant.

New Albany’s newest hot spot for steak Brooklyn and the Butcher, Morton’s Steakhouse, 8UP, Rye and Vincenzo’s are just a few of the restaurants participating.

For a full list and other restaurants participating in 502 Restaurant Week, click here.

