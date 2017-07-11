Comedy auteurs who write, act, direct could hit Emmy jackpot

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Issa Rae at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Photo: Paras Griffin, 2017 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - When the Emmy Award nominations are announced Thursday, multiple champagne toasts may be in order for some multitasking sitcom actors.

Aziz Ansari, Donald Glover and Issa Rae are among those who star in shows they also created or co-created, write and sometimes even direct. In return, they could reap nominations in a number of categories.

People of color and women are well-represented in the top ranks of the current crop of sitcoms. While the industry was slow in giving them opportunities, TV academy members aren't wasting time in granting them recognition.

As with its big-screen sibling, the Oscars, the Emmys are under pressure to give diversity its due.

The nominations will be announced Thursday. The Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air Sept. 17 on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

