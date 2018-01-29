Chris Stapleton to play in Lexington in October

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 23: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Country music’s hottest star is coming to Lexington's Rupp Arena.

Fresh off scoring three Grammys, including Best Country Song for “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Kentucky this fall. Stapleton will play at Lexington's Rupp Arena on Oct. 27. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. Public tickets for the just-announced shows will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale through Live Nation.

The tour will feature Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb as special guests, with dates confirmed at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Forum in Los Angeles.

Stapleton also won the Grammy for Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1) and Best Country Solo Performance for his rendition of “Either Way.” The 39-year-old paid tribute to rock and roll icon Tom Petty during Sunday night’s Grammys by performing the hit “Wildflowers” with fellow country artist Emmylou Harris.

Stapleton, who is widely regarded as one of country music’s best songwriters and traditional artists, is also featured on Justin Timberlake’s new single “Say Something,” including an appearance in the video.

His latest album, Volume 2, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart after its release on December 1, 2017. Stapleton’s two previous releases, From A Room: Volume 1, and the double-platinum Traveller , were the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling country albums in 2017, respectively.

© 2018 WHAS-TV