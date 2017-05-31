Your Avocado Toast Addiction Could Really Make the Difference in Buying a Home
Tim Gurner outraged many when he suggested that millennials can't buy homes because the spend all their money on avocado toast. But is that really the reason they can't make a down payment? Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the math.
WHAS 10:54 AM. EDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
LMPD makes plea for information on Big Four Bridge shooting
-
Teen paralyzed after mysterious illness
-
Ali's boyhood home could possibly close
-
1 dead, 3 others injured after shooting near Big Four Bridge
-
The Vault: Ann Gotlib's disappearance
-
No confidence vote for LMDC Director Mark Bolton
-
Bevin calls Big Four Bridge shooting more proof of 'cultural problem'
-
2 dead in Seymour, Ind. crash
-
Photo leads to animal cruelty investigation
-
Waterfront officials speak on bridge violence
More Stories
-
LIVE Initiative uses research to stop violenceMay 30, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Are black fly bites a health concern?May 31, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
-
FOP: No confidence in LMDC Director Mark BoltonMay 30, 2017, 10:55 p.m.